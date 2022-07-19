New building codes limit the size of new pools in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Southern Nevada’s ever increasing mega-drought, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is looking to cut outdoor water use everywhere they can.

To help water supply strains, SNWA is working with local jurisdictions to modify building codes for new residential pools. This would limit new pools or spas to 600 square feet per property. This will be aimed at single family homes.

Bronson Mack with SNWA said, "We have certainly seen droughts in other communities that have required people to drain their swimming pools or prevent swimming pool construction. What we are talking about here in Southern Nevada is simply limiting the size of swimming pools to 600 square feet. That’s going to reduce the surface area and the evaporation of that swimming pool by about 10 percent."

While this may not seem that big, the average residential pool in Southern Nevada is 475 square feet according to SNWA.

"We have seen a proliferation in excess of one thousand, two thousand or three thousand square feet. There is one right now that is 5,000 square feet that is looking to be permitted. I don’t know about you but that is 2 times the size of my residential home," Mack said.

These changes are expected to go into effect this year.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has this topic on their agenda for their assembly meeting Tuesday.