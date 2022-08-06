New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The month of August is dedicated to celebrating Black-owned businesses.

The owners of a new wig salon are planning a grand opening on Saturday in North Las Vegas — and sharing their journey to success.

Haith and Henry Johnson, the owners of Le'Host Hair & Wigs, are growing their business fast. But they did face challenges along the way.

The two started this journey more than 20 years ago.

"I had a girlfriend who was diagnosed with cancer by the age of 27," said Haith, "and by 32 years old she passed away. It impacted me in such a way, I thought 'What could I have done to be a part of her journey?'"

Growing their business together has been blessing, the two say. Though when the pandemic hit, they found themselves in an unimaginable place.

"We closed our doors and couldn't let people through," said Henry. "We just had to pivot from just having a store front, and now it's a store front as well as online."

During the pandemic, the couple say they were given the opportunity to pitch their hair care products to Walmart, and they did.

They were denied, but decided to try again — and succeeded.

"We applied again, they said yes," said Haith. "They gave us 400 stores. We now have two products across the country in over 25 states."

The grand opening of Le'Host Hair & Wigs will be at Walmart (807 W. Craig Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on Le'Host Hair & Wigs, click here.