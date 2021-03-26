New award requesting up to $800 from ER nurses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nurses in the ER are among the hardest working of this pandemic.

Honoring them with an award would be a great thing.

But as 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean explains, it is not really an award if they have to pay for it.

The group said it was an exclusive opportunity reserved for a select group of nurses.

Anderson felt special.

It's been a tough year for Anderson and nurses like her dealing with COVID patients every day.

So she was thrilled to be honored for her work until she read the details.

America's Top Nurse is part of the International Nurses Association, a trade group that's generated more than 80 complaints at the Better Business Bureau.

Complaints say the so-called Prestigious Nursing Award turned out to be a credit card charge ranging from $400-$800.

And their name in an online book.

It's not affiliated with the well respected American Nurses Association.

It's not a scam but many nurses say it's not much of an award either.