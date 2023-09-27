New 76-acre solar project southwest of Boulder City could generate 19 megawatts of power

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management said a new solar project will be southwest of Boulder City and could generate up to 19 megawatts of power.

The project will sit on about 76 acres of land.

"The newly approved Townsite Solar 2 Project is projected to generate up to 19 megawatts of power and includes battery energy storage, contributing to the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon-pollution free power sector by 2035," officials said.

Officials with the BLM say the public lands they manage can make significant contributions to the nation's renewable energy portfolio.

“This project will tangibly contribute to a clean energy economy and create jobs for our community,” said BLM Las Vegas Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. “We appreciate the public involvement and feedback on our draft environmental assessment during the comment period. After carefully considering that feedback, we finalized the environmental assessment and will now offer a right-of-way to the applicant.”

Biden-Harris administration’s goal is to have a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.

The decision record can be viewed here for public comments, along with the finding of no significant impact, environmental assessment and other associated documents.