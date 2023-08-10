New 15-acre fire started in Indian Springs, far northwest of Las Vegas

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials with Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said a 15-acre fire started on Wednesday evening.
The fire is in the Indian Springs area near Mt. Stirling.
The US Forest Service said units are responding.
Indian Springs, NV - NEW FIRE START— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) August 10, 2023
15 Acre Fire reported in the area of Mt. Stirling.
Units Responding - 8 Smokejumpers, 2 SIngle Engine Air Tankers, 2 Large Air Tankers, 1 Type 2 Crew and a local contingent - P-751, E-452, BC 5103.
KTNV will provide updates as they become available.