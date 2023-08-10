New 15-acre fire started in Indian Springs, far northwest of Las Vegas

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials with Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said a 15-acre fire started on Wednesday evening.

The fire is in the Indian Springs area near Mt. Stirling.

The US Forest Service said units are responding.

Indian Springs, NV - NEW FIRE START



15 Acre Fire reported in the area of Mt. Stirling.



Units Responding - 8 Smokejumpers, 2 SIngle Engine Air Tankers, 2 Large Air Tankers, 1 Type 2 Crew and a local contingent - P-751, E-452, BC 5103.



Stay with us for updates! pic.twitter.com/Tk2Qz4WQsv — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) August 10, 2023

KTNV will provide updates as they become available.