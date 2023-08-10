Watch Now
Local News

Actions

New 15-acre fire started in Indian Springs, far northwest of Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Indiana Springs, Nevada fire
Posted at 7:34 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 22:34:20-04

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials with Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said a 15-acre fire started on Wednesday evening.

The fire is in the Indian Springs area near Mt. Stirling.

The US Forest Service said units are responding.

KTNV will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH