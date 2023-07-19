Nevada's 'Loneliest Road in America' named 5th most feared in US

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Employees at a Florida car dealership wanted to know what the most dangerous road trips for drivers in the United States were, and coming in at number five is our own US-50 in Nevada.

The so-called "Loneliest Road in America" is a stretch of US Route 50 that passes through some rough and isolated terrain—earning its name.

According to Gunther Mitsubishi, the polling service took responses from 3,000 road-trippers who ranked the five roads they fear breaking down in the most.

The dealership's release says the eastern Nevada stretch of US-50 passes through vast stretches of desolate desert and remote terrain...the road offers limited access to services, towns, and amenities, making it challenging for stranded motorists to find immediate assistance.

The fear of this roadway ranked below only four others in the country: US Route 285 in New Mexico (#1), California's Death Valley Road (#2), Texas' US Route 90 (#3), and Saddle Road (Route 200) in Hawaii (#4).

In addition to long and difficult wait times for essential services, the poll results cited extreme temperatures experienced in the Nevada desert adding to the difficulties of being stranded without proper shelter or resources.

Channel 13 did not participate in the QuestionPro study or have the ability to independently verify its results. We are not affiliated in any way with Gunther Mitsubishi.