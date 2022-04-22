Nevada's first Holocaust Memorial Plaza opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Nevada will open to the public on Sunday at King David Memorial Chapel & Cemetery.

The memorial honors those who died during the Holocaust and features brick walls with steel bars darting from the top and engraved stones with the name, location, and the number of deaths that occurred at each concentration camp, said King David general manager Jay Poster.

“The memorial allows individuals to remember a devastating time in our past and the importance of learning from this atrocity," Poster said. “It will be a beautiful location for anyone to visit and pay tribute to all the lives lost during the Holocaust.”