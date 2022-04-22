Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada's first Holocaust Memorial Plaza opens in Las Vegas

The first Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Nevada will open Sunday.
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 19:26:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Nevada will open to the public on Sunday at King David Memorial Chapel & Cemetery.

The memorial honors those who died during the Holocaust and features brick walls with steel bars darting from the top and engraved stones with the name, location, and the number of deaths that occurred at each concentration camp, said King David general manager Jay Poster.

Nevada's first Holocaust memorial plaza
The first Holocaust memorial plaza in Nevada will open to the public on Sunday, April 24 at King David Memorial Cemetery in Las Vegas.

“The memorial allows individuals to remember a devastating time in our past and the importance of learning from this atrocity," Poster said. “It will be a beautiful location for anyone to visit and pay tribute to all the lives lost during the Holocaust.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH