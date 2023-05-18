Nevada's first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament kicks off May 20

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, more than 77 competitors will fight in Nevada’s first championship tournament that will follow the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation format and ruleset at the Freedom Classical Academy in North Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas being the fighting capital of the world, it just makes sense to have the first tournament here,” said Michael LeFsy, a wrestling coach and a jiu-jitsu competitor. “Both founders of NBJJF, Rober Drysdale and Leo LeFsy, they both share a deep love and passion for martial arts and the sport of jiu-jitsu.”

Former UFC fighter Drysdale, a longtime Las Vegas resident and one of the art’s most respected coaches and team leaders saw the need to have this competition in Las Vegas. He and LeFsy coordinated the Nevada Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation.

Divisions will be gi and no-gi as well as adult, children and masters, both female and male.

The season kicks off Saturday, May 20 at 777 E. Ann Rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. Registration is still open. For more information got to Nevada Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.