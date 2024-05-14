Nevada's best high school actors and actresses take over the Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The best high school actors and actresses from across the state came to the Smith Center to compete in the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards.

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton was one of several judges tasked with picking the outstanding lead actor and actress to send to New York for the Jimmy Awards.

Five boys and five girls each sang a solo and were scored on their performance.

Luke Martin and Marie Munoz, both of Bishop Gorman High School, were selected as the winners.