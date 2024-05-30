Nevada's AAPI vote could be 'margin of victory' in 2024 election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2024 is an election year, and in a swing state like Nevada, every vote counts.

Some activists believe the Asian American Pacific Islander vote could be the margin of victory in Nevada.

There are also many new first-time AAPI voters in the state, including Edelweiss Solano, who is the director of family services at the Asian Community Development Council.

For nearly six years, she's helped other people get their U.S. citizenship and register to vote. Now, she's going through the whole process herself.

"I wanted to vote because I wanted to elect officials who represent my values," Solano said.

Solano became a naturalized U.S. citizen this past January.

"I felt very proud, elated and grateful," said Solano. "Because the years that I waited and the sacrifices that I made moving to another country was all worth it."

According to data from the national nonprofit APIAVote, Nevada saw the nation's biggest growth in the AAPI population from 2012 to 2022 with a more than 45% increase.

This election cycle, there are expected to be more than 260,000 voters in Nevada, which is about 12% of the entire state population.

Amy Koo is the political director at One APIA Nevada, a local nonprofit focused on advancing the interests of those in the AAPI community. Koo believes the AAPI vote could be the difference maker in the Silver State during this year's election.

"We're one of the only states that had more AAPI voters vote for the first time in 2022 than in 2018," said Koo. "That's an indicator of how much our community has grown and how crucial we are to the margin of victory."

Solano is looking forward to making sure her voice is heard and said her right to vote is a privilege.

"I get to vote for people who fight for me," Solano said.