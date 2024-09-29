Nevadans gather at Las Vegas Ballpark in ADL's annual Walk Against Hate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday morning in an effort to end hate.

Walk Against Hate, organized by the Anti-Defamation League, is a national event that engages more than 5,000 fundraisers and reaches more than 100,000 participants.

For seven years, the annual event brought together families, friends, colleagues, teammates, community groups, students, educators, politicians and corporations and many others from across the valley to speak out and mobilize against bias and bigotry of all kinds.

Channel 13's own Tricia Kean served as the emcee for the event.

“This event speaks volumes about how we come together as a community to show that no hate is acceptable,” said Jolie Brislin, Regional Director of ADL Desert Region. “It’s essential that we take these steps together – while symbolic, it’s one million steps for diversity and for support of each other.”

Check out some of the views from the walk here:

ADL hosts Walk Against Hate in Las Vegas Ballpark

Proceeds from the walk benefit a variety of ADL’s initiatives, including establishing coalitions of respect, ADL’s work with law enforcement, and its award-winning No Place for Hate program in K-12 schools throughout Nevada which are increasingly needed as antisemitism, racism and bigotry are on the rise.

