LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wildfire in northern Nevada, along the Oregon border, has grown to 16,830 acres burned since the fire was discovered Sunday.

The Humboldt County fire was first reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday and it hasn't stopped growing since.

Nevada Fire Info The Wilder Fire in northern Nevada



A total of 52 fire crew are attacking the fire with no estimate on when it will be under control. The fire is currently 0% contained.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates throughout the day.