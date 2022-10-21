Nevada voters to decide three ballot measures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada voters will decide on three ballot questions as early voting begins in Clark County on October 22.

Question 1 proposes a change to The Equality Rights Amendment. The Nevada State Legislature referred the constitutional amendment to prohibit the denial or abridgment of rights on account of an individual's race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

Question 2 amends the minimum wage laws in the state. Beginning in July 2024, the minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour and stop the existing annual adjustments determined by inflation. Voting "no" maintains the existing increase to $11 per hour for employees receiving health benefits and $12 per hour for employees who don’t have health benefits. Voting yes would give all $12 per hour workers regardless of whether they get health benefits from their employers.

Question 3 is the choice-ranked initiative. UNLV political scientist Dan Lee explains that everyone just casts one vote for the candidate whom they want to support, and whichever candidates get the top five most votes, are the candidates who move to the general election. In the first round of voting, everyone votes for their first choice of candidates. If a voter's first choice ends up coming in last place then the voter's second choice is counted as their vote. Then election officials re-tally all the votes.