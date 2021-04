LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada veterans will receive help thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

Those who receive veterans benefits should be getting up to $1,400 dollars starting this week.

The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefits and who don't normally file a tax return.

For most, money will be deposited electronically.

Paper checks should be received over the next several days.