Nevada veterans honored during National Wreaths Across America Day

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Volunteers walk with holiday wreaths to lay at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day in Arlington, Va., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Wreaths Across America
Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 18:41:53-05

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day.

On this day veterans who have died are honored and remembered through wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.

Ceremonies were held throughout Nevada at the Northern and Southern Veterans Memorial Cemeteries in Fernley and Boulder City.

Organizers say that more than 1,500 Nevadans attended the events with nearly 7,000 wreaths laid.

To find out more about this event and ways to participate throughout the year visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

