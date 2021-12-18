Nevada veterans honored during National Wreaths Across America Day

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day.

On this day veterans who have died are honored and remembered through wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.

Ceremonies were held throughout Nevada at the Northern and Southern Veterans Memorial Cemeteries in Fernley and Boulder City.

Organizers say that more than 1,500 Nevadans attended the events with nearly 7,000 wreaths laid.

To find out more about this event and ways to participate throughout the year visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.