Nevada unemployment office changing debit card providers for claimants in June

NEVADA (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced a change in debit card providers, from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard.

Throughout the month of June, Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants will begin receiving their new green Way2Go Card. DETR representatives say it is vital for claimants to activate their new Way2Go Card immediately, even if there is no funding yet on the card.

TIMELINE: Nevada Dept. of Employment and handling of pandemic unemployment claims

Claimants can expect correspondence via email, mail, and their online claimant portal with more information regarding the debit card transition.

Benefit payments will not be deposited onto the new Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard until early July, according to DETR. And claimants should continue to use their current debit card as they normally would until then. Claimants should also continue filing their weekly claim as normal.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants with direct deposit do not need to do anything and will see no change. All active UI claimants will receive a new card.