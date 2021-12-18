Watch
Nevada tribal women reflect on Lake Tahoe resort name change

FILE - A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called Squaw Valley Ski Resort, July 9, 2020, in Olympic Valley, Calif. A new documentary produced by a former Sierra Nevada University student gives a voice to the women of the Washoe Tribe to explain why the word "squaw" is so offensive to them and why they're so pleased that the Lake Tahoe ski resort that carried the name for more than a half century now has a new one. It announced in August 2020 it was launching an effort to find a new name and sought input from the local tribe during a yearlong planning process before formally switching to Palisades Tahoe in September of this year. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Women of Nevada's Washoe Tribe have long fought against the word "squaw," a racist slur that for more than half a century was part of the name of a famous Sierra ski resort.

The resort north of Tahoe City, California, was called Squaw Valley long before it became famous for hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics.

It formally switched its name to Palisades Tahoe in September. Leaders of the Washoe Tribe say Tahoe is a sacred place and they hope it raises awareness about past injustices of other Native Americans.

An eight-minute documentary, "Walking With My Sisters," shows the women discussing the milestone and what the land means to them.

