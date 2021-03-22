Nevada tribal communities to receive COVID relief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada leaders say 17 tribal communities in the state are getting more than $10 million in COVID relief.

Nevada Tribes will be receiving a range of funds between $35,000 to $1.5 million, according to Nevada senators.

Allocations range from about $35,000 each for the Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians, the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe and the Winnemucca Indian Colony to nearly $1.5 million for the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes in Owyhee.

The money is meant to help with affordable housing.