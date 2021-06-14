Nevada traffic safety official shares summer driving tips to prevent deadly crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first weekend of June on Nevada's roadways was one of the deadliest weekends in state history with a total of 12 deaths.

The Office of Traffic Safety shared those numbers and Andrew Bennet with the department spoke to 13 Action News on Monday about the importance of keeping Nevada's roadways safe for everyone.

Bennett explained what's being done by authorities and what drivers can do to keep summer driving deaths down, especially during what's known as the deadliest 100 days on the road.

