Nevada tops record high gas prices. Again.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices reached a new average high of $5.49 a gallon on Monday two days after customers saw the previous average record topped on Saturday according to AAA.

The average price in Nevada climbed nearly 20 cents in a week from $5.29 a gallon.

Drivers like Therisa Noriega, a single mother of a three-year old, said filling up their tank has become more and more difficult as gas, and nearly everything else, becomes more expensive.

She put $70 worth of gas in her car Monday.

"I didn't even fill it," she said. "It didn't even fill it. It's hard. I don't know how much more we can take."

Noriega said she's made several changes to bear the brunt of the cost including skimping elsewhere, driving less, and using her credit card when her bank account falls short.

"I used my secure credit card today," she said, "and I'm going to pay it off when I get paid."

Those who choose to travel for leisure, not necessity, have been feeling the ever more pressing pinch in the wallet as well."

"It's just ridiculous," said Riley Egan. "A lot of people out here work minimum wage jobs, It's really tough. I'm driving from Colorado to California and I think I've spent $200 on gas with still 6 hours left to go."

Bob Stenck has been trying to beat the system with an old '70's era Yamaha motorcycle.

"When I don't need the truck it saves me about $40 to $60 a day in gas," Stenck said. "She uses about one gallon a day in gas on average."

Expert projections believed gas prices would remain high through the summer travel season leaving many without hope for relief.