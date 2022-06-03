Nevada to take public funds away from manufacturers of assault weapons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is now putting a plan together immediately that will take away public funds from manufacturers or sellers of assault weapons.

This comes after a series of mass shootings across the nation.

Nevada treasurer, Zach Conine, says he wants to ensure Nevada's tax dollars are invested with minimal exposure to risk. Companies that profit from the manufacture and sale of assault-style weapons present a market risk Conine says the state is not willing to take.

The new policy will mean Nevada joins other jurisdictions including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York City hoping to strike back at gun violence through divestment.