Nevada to receive nearly $2.2M in pelvic mesh settlement

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada will receive nearly $2.2 million of a $188.6 million agreement state attorneys general have struck to settle claims that the manufacturer of a type of surgical mesh used to repair pelvic conditions in women failed to disclose serious complications.

The Nevada Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday its share of the settlement 47 states and the District of Columbia have with Boston Scientific Corporation.

Attorney General Aaron Ford said his office is holding the company accountable.

Boston Scientific says in a statement that the settlement is not an admission of misconduct or liability but feels it is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.