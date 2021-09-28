Nevada teen sells charitable clothing for Suicide Prevention Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — September is Suicide Prevention Month and a Nevada teenager is raising awareness.

Wylee Mitchell is a Pioche resident and senior at Nevada Connections Academy. She’s selling t-shirts and sweatshirts with a message of hope.

Her message is simple: “Y stop now; the story is just getting started.”

The semicolon on the shirts and sweatshirts Wylee designed represent an author who could have ended the sentence but chose not to.

She wants everyone to know their story is just getting started and life is worth living.

These shirts come from Wylee’s small business with her mom- Y Brand USA. They have the tools and supplies out of their own home.

This is a passion project for Wylee. After she lost someone close to her, she started to go down a dark path herself.

“In 2018 I lost one of my best friends to suicide. I put a lot of that guilt on myself, why did I let this happen. But beyond that, I’ve had a lot of dark experiences I’ve been through. If we are able to help one person see the light in making it through one more day, it’s all worth it,” Mitchell said.

The shirts sell for $25, sweatshirts are $40. $5 of each sale will be donated to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education Foundation, better known as SAVE.

Last we checked in with Wylee, she’s sold more than 600 shirts and sweatshirts. You can purchase one here.