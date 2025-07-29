Nevada Task Force 1 returns home after weeks helping Texas flood victims

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly three weeks of search and rescue operations in flood-ravaged Texas, the 47-member Nevada Task Force 1 team has returned home to Southern Nevada.

The emergency response team, which includes four K9s, arrived at their North Las Vegas warehouse to an emotional homecoming filled with hugs and warm welcomes from family members.

The team was deployed by FEMA to Kerr County, Texas, where they supported search and recovery operations following devastating flooding along the Guadalupe River.

"The progress was clear day-to-day. You could see the piles of debris getting smaller, and the areas we searched—tracked on our maps—grew by the day. Just seeing the impact of our work was impressive," said Matthew Gordon, Task Force Leader of Nevada Task Force 1.

The specialized team covered between 20 to 30 miles of storm damage along both sides of the Guadalupe River after their arrival on July 8.

Nevada Task Force 1 comprises trained responders from multiple agencies across Southern Nevada, including the Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas Fire Departments. The team includes paramedics, structural engineers, logistics technicians, and other specialists.

Now back home, the crew is refreshing and restocking their gear and will be ready to answer the next call for help as soon as next week.

