Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver resigns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court has officially resigned.

The announcement comes via a Tweet from Gov. Sisolak. The original Tweet accompanied by Justice Silver’s resignation letter can be seen below.

Today Justice Abbi Silver submitted her resignation from the Nevada Supreme Court—Department F. She has made a tremendous impact on our State in her decades of service. Thank you so much, Justice. Kathy and I are wishing you and your family all the best. pic.twitter.com/4IwNoNMUOP — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 26, 2022

According to the resignation letter, her last day is Sept. 29, 2022, and comes due to "unforeseen circumstances, and to spend more time with family."