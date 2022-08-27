Watch Now
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver resigns

Due to unforeseen circumstances and wanting to spend time with family
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 20:15:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court has officially resigned.

The announcement comes via a Tweet from Gov. Sisolak. The original Tweet accompanied by Justice Silver’s resignation letter can be seen below.

According to the resignation letter, her last day is Sept. 29, 2022, and comes due to "unforeseen circumstances, and to spend more time with family."

