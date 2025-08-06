Nevada State Senator Carrie Buck challenges Rep. Dina Titus for congressional seat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Sen. Carrie Buck has announced her campaign for Congressional District 1, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

The Republican state senator announced her congressional bid Tuesday in a post on X:

Today, I'm proud to announce my campaign for Congress. As a teacher, charter school leader, and conservative State Senator, I’ve fought to turn around failing schools, empower parents, and bring real accountability to government. I'm ready to bring the same to Washington, because our families deserve a leader who gets results and puts Nevadans first. — Nevada State Sen. Carrie Buck

In response to her campaign announcement, Rep. Dina Titus sent us the following statement.