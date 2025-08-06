Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nevada State Senator Carrie Buck challenges Rep. Dina Titus for congressional seat

Republican educator Buck cites school reform experience while Titus campaign highlights congressional effectiveness record
Carrie Buck
Carrie Buck campaign
Nevada State Sen. Carrie Buck (R-Henderson). On Aug. 5, 2025, Sen. Buck launched her campaign for Congressional District 1, currently held by Democrat Dina Titus.
Carrie Buck
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Sen. Carrie Buck has announced her campaign for Congressional District 1, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

The Republican state senator announced her congressional bid Tuesday in a post on X:

Today, I'm proud to announce my campaign for Congress. As a teacher, charter school leader, and conservative State Senator, I’ve fought to turn around failing schools, empower parents, and bring real accountability to government. I'm ready to bring the same to Washington, because our families deserve a leader who gets results and puts Nevadans first.
— Nevada State Sen. Carrie Buck

In response to her campaign announcement, Rep. Dina Titus sent us the following statement.

Congresswoman Titus is looking forward to contrasting her record with that of state Sen. Buck. The congresswoman has been ranked as the third most effective Democrat in the House of Representatives. In contrast, Carrie Buck was the only Senate Republican to not pass any bills she sponsored in three Nevada legislative sessions.
— Dick Cooper, campaign spokesman for Rep. Titus

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada