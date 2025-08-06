Nevada State Senator Carrie Buck challenges Rep. Dina Titus for congressional seat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Sen. Carrie Buck has announced her campaign for Congressional District 1, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.
The Republican state senator announced her congressional bid Tuesday in a post on X:
Today, I'm proud to announce my campaign for Congress. As a teacher, charter school leader, and conservative State Senator, I’ve fought to turn around failing schools, empower parents, and bring real accountability to government. I'm ready to bring the same to Washington, because our families deserve a leader who gets results and puts Nevadans first.
— Nevada State Sen. Carrie Buck
In response to her campaign announcement, Rep. Dina Titus sent us the following statement.
Congresswoman Titus is looking forward to contrasting her record with that of state Sen. Buck. The congresswoman has been ranked as the third most effective Democrat in the House of Representatives. In contrast, Carrie Buck was the only Senate Republican to not pass any bills she sponsored in three Nevada legislative sessions.
— Dick Cooper, campaign spokesman for Rep. Titus