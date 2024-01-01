Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nevada State Police trooper discovers lost puppy on highway on New Year's Eve

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Nevada State Trooper rescues puppy on NYE
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 16:30:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada State Trooper made an adorable discovery on the 215 on the morning of New Year's Day, according to a social media post from state police.

"A golden doodle spotted running along the 215 and St Rose in the very early hours of the new year," the post read.

The post continued, saying the dog was rescued by Nevada State Trooper Kalteich and reunited with his family.

The post ended, "We wish everyone a safe and happy 2024."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH