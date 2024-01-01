Nevada State Police trooper discovers lost puppy on highway on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada State Trooper made an adorable discovery on the 215 on the morning of New Year's Day, according to a social media post from state police.

"A golden doodle spotted running along the 215 and St Rose in the very early hours of the new year," the post read.

The post continued, saying the dog was rescued by Nevada State Trooper Kalteich and reunited with his family.

The post ended, "We wish everyone a safe and happy 2024."