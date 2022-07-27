Nevada State Police Highway Patrol experiencing a shortage of troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Chairman of the Nevada Advisory Committee on Traffic Safety, Andrew Bennett tweeted on Tuesday that there is a significant shortage of Nevada State Police Troopers.

According to the Nevada Police Union, that’s why our highways are getting more dangerous.

In this video, tweeted out by Andrew Bennett, you can see drivers going the opposite way on a highway to avoid a large backup.

It has been difficult to articulate the danger of not having enough @NVStatePolice_S troopers, but this video sums it up. Drivers using the on-ramp as an off-ramp with no direction or warning for oncoming traffic. Many near misses in the last half hour. No troopers were available pic.twitter.com/yMkP3GuWwI — Andrew Bennett (@AndrewBennettNV) July 26, 2022

Wayne Dice of the Nevada State Police Union says the issue of drivers not obeying traffic laws is getting bigger. However, there are just not enough troopers available to monitor this kind of driving behavior.

“It’s very disheartening… for the traffic laws,” Dice said.

Dice says the main reason there are not enough troopers is that they haven’t had a significant pay raise since 2006. In order to curb this shortage, Dice says action needs to be taken now to have more proactive enforcement in the future.