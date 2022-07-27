Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol experiencing a shortage of troopers

According to the Nevada Police Union, that’s why our highways are getting more dangerous.
NHP Nevada Highway Patrol generic car.PNG
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 10:27:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Chairman of the Nevada Advisory Committee on Traffic Safety, Andrew Bennett tweeted on Tuesday that there is a significant shortage of Nevada State Police Troopers.

According to the Nevada Police Union, that’s why our highways are getting more dangerous.

In this video, tweeted out by Andrew Bennett, you can see drivers going the opposite way on a highway to avoid a large backup.

Wayne Dice of the Nevada State Police Union says the issue of drivers not obeying traffic laws is getting bigger. However, there are just not enough troopers available to monitor this kind of driving behavior.

“It’s very disheartening… for the traffic laws,” Dice said.

Dice says the main reason there are not enough troopers is that they haven’t had a significant pay raise since 2006. In order to curb this shortage, Dice says action needs to be taken now to have more proactive enforcement in the future.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH