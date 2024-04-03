Watch Now
Nevada State Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound lanes from US 95 to I-215

KTNV
Posted at 11:09 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 02:12:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Late Tuesday night, a stretch of I-15 North was shut down by Nevada State Police.

Northbound lanes from U.S. 95 to I-215 North were shut down including all ramps, due to police activity in the area.

Southbound lanes remain open at time of reporting, 11 p.m. on April 3.

