Nevada State Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound lanes from US 95 to I-215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Late Tuesday night, a stretch of I-15 North was shut down by Nevada State Police.

#TrafficAlert IR15 northbound lanes from US95 to north I215, including all ramps are closed due to Police activity in area. IR15 southbound lanes will remain open. Please use alternate routes. Slow down in area. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 3, 2024

Northbound lanes from U.S. 95 to I-215 North were shut down including all ramps, due to police activity in the area.