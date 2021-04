LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state legislature in Carson City is now reopened to the public.

Officials say everyone working in the building has had an opportunity to receive a vaccine.

Despite this, access is still limited.

You need to make an appointment online before visiting.

Appointments are also being accepted to meet with a lawmaker.

You will also be tested for COVID-19 when you arrive.

Proof of vaccination will be accepted as well.