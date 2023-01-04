Nevada State Contractors Board to host construction industry experts panel at Desert Rose High School

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Contractors Board is hosting a "construction industry experts panel" at Desert Rose High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. in an effort to encourage more youth to consider careers in the construction industry.

The panel will feature experts from Wright Engineers, Grand Canyon Development Partners, G3 Electrical, Workforce Connections, Burke Construction, and SWS Nevada, is expected to attract more than 100 students.

According to a release, the event, which will take place at Desert Rose High School located at 602 W. Brooks Ave. in North Las Vegas, aims to offer local guidance for students and help address future workforce needs in the industry.