Nevada State College Receives $67,131 grant for school-based mental health services

Catherine Cortez Masto
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans voted on their choices of candidates in the midterm election, which is seen by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Posted at 5:35 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 20:35:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State College will receive $67,131 from the Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program, announced U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

This program funds collaborations between higher education institutions and local schools to train mental health professionals, such as school counselors and psychologists, to deliver school-based mental health services, primarily to low-income children in public elementary and secondary schools.

According to a release, Cortez Masto played a key role in including these funds in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law this year. The grant will help address the shortage of mental health professionals in Nevada schools.

Cortez Masto previously gained financing for mental health services in schools and help for kids recovering from drug use disorder and mental health difficulties in the Senate.

The FY 23 omnibus bill also includes $1,337,000 for a Nevada State College training facility for students pursuing careers as school psychologists.

