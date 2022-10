LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A growing sport called "slap fighting" was unanimously approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission

The sport is where two fighters take turns slapping each other in the face and seeing who can last the longest.

The plan is to make it similar to a UFC model with testing for fighters along with providing medical personnel.

The first match could be by the end of the year and the hope is to host it at the UFC Apex.