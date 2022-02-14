Nevada sportsbooks set new Super Bowl record handle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures showing that $179.8 million was wagered in Nevada's 179 sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl.

Board Chairman Brin Gibson says unaudited figures show a sportsbook win of $15,413,228 was recorded on wagers totaling $179,823,715, resulting in a hold percentage of 8.6%.

The 2022 numbers surpassed last year's Super Bowl in Tampa Bay where $136 million was wagered with a $12 million sportsbook win.

Here are the most recent better numbers released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board:

YEAR. WAGERS WIN/(LOSS) WIN % GAME RESULTS

2022 $179,823,715 $15,413,228 8.6% Los Angeles 23, Cincinnati 20

2021 $136,096,460 $12,574,125 9.2% Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

2020 $154,679,241 $18,774,148 12.1% Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

2019 $145,939,025 $10,780,319 7.4% New England 13, Los Angeles 3

2018 $158,586,934 $1,170,432 0.7% Philadelphia 41, New England 33

2017 $138,480,136 $10,937,826 7.9% New England 34, Atlanta 28

2016 $132,545,587 $13,314,539 10.1% Denver 24, Carolina 10

2015 $115,986,086 $3,261,066 2.8% New England 28, Seattle 24

2014 $119,400,822 $19,673,960 16.5% Seattle 43, Denver 8

2013 $98,936,798 $7,206,460 7.3% Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31