Nevada SPCA to hold special pet adoption event for Las Vegas seniors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special adoption event made just for seniors is coming to Las Vegas this weekend.

The Nevada SPCA has announced that seniors (ages 60 and over) will have the chance to adopt a furry friend without the adoption fee at their "Senior Saturday Adoption Event," according to organizers.

Nevada SPCA

The Nevada SPCA said that "pets are known to improve mental and physical well-being," sharing that pet companionship for seniors could help "[reduce] stress and [encourage] an active lifestyle."

Adoption counselors will be on site to help attendees choose companions best suited for their lifestyles, "ensuring that each adoption is a successful and rewarding experience," according to the Nevada SPCA.

“We are thrilled to offer this event in collaboration with Archwell Health. Senior citizens often face challenges when it comes to finding companionship, and we’re honored to help them find a loving pet that can enrich their lives. This event is not only a chance to give pets in need a second chance, but it also allows us to give back to our senior community." — Lori Heeren, executive director of Nevada SPCA

The event is open to all seniors (aged 60 and over) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 19 at 5375 Procyon Street, Suite 108, located near Allegiant Stadium. The Nevada SPCA said standard adoption policies will still apply, and that foster-to-adopt pets are not included at the event.

Visit the Nevada SPCA website here to view current adoptable pets: https://nevadaspca.org