Nevada SPCA shelter dogs pick out toys for Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada SPCA’s shelter dogs will have something to look forward to this Christmas.

Thanks to generous toy drives and donations within the community, including those from local businesses, dog toys have been collected to distribute to all the shelter dogs at Nevada SPCA.

“This has become such a beloved Christmas Eve tradition for our shelter and it’s definitely a joy to see these dogs have so much fun and go through a bit of sensory overload when we’re presenting them with a mountain of toys from which to choose,” said Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA communications manager. “We are so grateful for all the toys and supplies donated to us this year.”

This is an opportunity for Nevada SPCA to give these shelter dogs some extra love during the holiday season while they all await their forever homes. Each dog will be brought out to a large variety of enrichment, puzzle, and chew toys while staff allows them to sniff and choose a toy or two that they’ll take and play with.

If you are interested in adding a shelter dog, cat, or small pet to your family visit here.

The shelter is open for walk-in adoptions. Nevada SPCA will be opening one hour early on Christmas Eve beginning at 9 a.m. The shelter will be closed on Christmas.

Nevada SPCA will be open from 10 a.m. until noon on Dec. 31 and New Year's Day.

