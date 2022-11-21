Nevada Silver State Equality responds to Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting where 5 died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday, Silver State Equality, Nevada’s statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, responded to overnight reports of a fatal shooting at Club Q, a nightclub serving the local LGBTQ+ community in Colorado.

The club was honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day set aside each November to honor the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in senseless acts of anti-transgender violence.

André Wade, state director of Silver State Equality, released the following statement:

“We are devastated by this tragic act of terror, which has reportedly claimed the lives of at least five LGBTQ+ people and allies and injured at least 18 others. We are grieving for the victims, and our hearts are broken for their friends, families, and the entire community. This tragedy has occurred as our community is observing Transgender Day of Remembrance.



“Despite recent advances, LGBTQ+ individuals still face widespread prejudice in communities across the country. Even if only for a few hours, places like Club Q feel like safe havens where individuals can escape the daily judgment and discrimination they face and be their true and authentic selves. It is heartbreaking to imagine these innocent people, some of them just kids, being targeted in the one place on earth where they may have felt free and safe.



“LGBTQ+ hate crimes are at an all-time high. Politicians' reckless rhetoric toward trans people, which heightened over the past two years leading up to the past election, has only added fuel to that fire. This year alone, more than 30 trans individuals have been murdered, 90 percent of those were with a gun. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those fighting to end this epidemic of gun violence. We must also stand up to those who aim to dehumanize the LGBTQ+ community, especially our trans sisters and brothers, by spreading disinformation and sowing hate for political gain. The politicians and groups who spread this vitriol should be held responsible for their part in stoking anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment.



“We are infinitely heartbroken, but the LGBTQ+ community is resolute in our battle against all forms of persecution based on hatred and intolerance. I have faith that our community will rise above the evil that has been unleashed upon us and respond to this tragedy with a spirit of optimism and compassion. We express our deepest condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and all those who have been affected by this despicable crime. We are forever grateful for the first responders and police in Colorado Springs for their rapid response.”



“Until the work is done, Silver State Equality will continue to fight for true LGBTQ+ equality, including the ability to safely enjoy oneself wherever they choose – whether it be a nightclub, a synagogue, a shopping mall, or even their own backyard.”

Silver State Equality offers the following resources for support in the immediate aftermath of last night’s shooting:

