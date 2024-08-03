Watch Now
Nevada sees uptick in registered voters as election nears

There are more than 2 million active registered voters in the Silver State
Voting
John Locher/AP
FILE - Crowds of people line up to get a ballot at a Republican caucus site, Feb. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Voting
Voting Republicans
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July saw more than 6,000 people register to vote in Nevada as more than 2 million people are actively registered to vote.

New numbers from Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar saw an increase of 6,005 registered voters compared to June.

Of that number, 4,006 registered as nonpartisan, 286 registered as Democrat, and 948 registered as Republican.

The third-party American Independent Party saw an increase of 1,102 registered voters, who now make up 4.42% of registered voters in the state. The Libertarian Party of Nevada lost 2 registered voters while the total number of registered voters from other minor political parties dropped by 333.

Voting Republicans
FILE - An election worker tabulates mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Republicans are re-evaluating their antipathy to mail voting. After former President Donald Trump condemned that method of casting ballots in 2020, conservatives shied away from it. That's given Democrats a multiweek jump on voting during elections. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Of the 2,021,293 active registered voters in Nevada:

  • 689,465 are Nonpartisan (34.11%);
  • 608,332 are Democrats (30.10%);
  • 579,313 are Republicans (28.66%);
  • 89,282 are members of the Independent American Party (4.42%);
  • 16,539 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.82%); and
  • 38,362 are members of other minor political parties (1.90%).

