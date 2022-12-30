Nevada Secretary of State reports increase in active registered voters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has announced that the state has seen an increase of 9,098 active registered voters during the month of December 2022 as compared to November 2022.

This represents a 0.48% increase, bringing the total number of active registered voters in Nevada to 1,906,224.

According to the report, the Democratic Party saw an increase of 632 active registered voters (0.11%), while the Republican Party saw an increase of 404 (0.07%).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 7,514 (1.32%), while the Independent American Party saw an increase of 672 (0.82%), and the Libertarian Party of Nevada saw an increase of 50 (0.30%). Active registered voters from other minor political parties decreased by 174 (-0.39%).

Of the 1,906,224 active registered voters in Nevada, 32.39% are Democrats, 29.67% are Republicans, 30.37% are Nonpartisan 4.35% are members of the Independent American Party, 0.88% are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada, and 2.34% are members of other minor political parties.