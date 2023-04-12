Nevada Secretary of State proposes new bill protecting election workers from 'harassment, intimidation'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new senate bill could soon make harassing election workers a felony in the state of Nevada.

Senate Bill 406 was introduced on Tuesday by Nevada Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar, and seeks to penalize any individual looking to "harass, intimidate or threaten election workers."

According to data from the Secretary of State's Office, election departments across the state are reporting high employee turnover, due in large part to intimidation and threats since the 2020 election. Currently, only four of the 13 full-time employees in the elections division in the Secretary of State’s Office have remained in the department.

“Elections only work because of our poll workers and elections staff, and they need to know that we have their back,“ said Secretary Aguilar. “No election worker should be doing their job in fear, but unfortunately that’s the reality we’re living in. I’ve taken time to meet with state and local election workers across Nevada and hear their stories. The time to stand up for them is now. Passing this legislation will show that Nevada is dedicated to protecting the people who protect our democracy.”

The provisions of SB406 include:



Making it a felony to harass or intimidate election workers with the intent to interfere with the conduct of an election, or retaliate against them for their work on elections

Clarifying that this harassment or intimidation can happen at locations other than polling places

Protecting election workers from ‘doxxing’ that can threaten their well-being and the well-being of their families

Ensuring that election observers and poll watchers are protected for constitutionally and statutorily permissible activities

“The long-term impact of threats and false accusations aimed at Nevada’s election officials has been heartbreaking,” said Deputy Secretary for Elections, Mark Wlaschin. “Secretary Aguilar’s proposed SB406 states loudly and clearly that these assaults on those who administer our electoral process have no place here in Nevada.”

According to the Nevada Legislature's website, a hearing for SB406 has yet to be scheduled.