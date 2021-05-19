Nevada rep. Dina Titus speaks ahead of capitol storming investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada representative Dina Titus spoke on CNN Wednesday about legislation to create a commission that will investigate the January 6 attack on the capitol.

"I believe they don't want the truth to come out. I believe McConnell doesn't want to be subpoenaed to talk about that conversation he had with Trump or some of the other things he said during the day about Trump being to blame for it," Sahe said.

The commission would look a lot like the one that investigated the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago and it's expected to pass the house.

ABC reporter Mary Alice Parks reports on the bigger question: can it pass the Senate?

Four months ago supporters of then-president Trump breached the inner chambers of Capitol Hill, sending lawmakers running and threatening the former vice president.

Now members of Congress now set to approve a 9/11 style Commission with subpoena power to investigate exactly what happened on that fateful day and what led to the violence.

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney telling ABC's Jon Karl after she was ousted from G.O.P. leadership that she welcomes the news and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy should be prepared to take the stand.

But this week Republican leaders now throwing cold water on the idea.

McCarthy on Fox making it clear after a deal was reached that he is not in favor of a commission

and Senate leader Mitch McConnell saying he's still deciding.

McConnell said yesterday that his conference is willing to listen to the arguments about whether such a commission is needed but not ready to sign on yet.

10 Republican votes would be needed in the Senate to pass the bill.