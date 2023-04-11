Nevada receives $300k to supply emergency services with more pediatric restraints

CARSON CITY, NEv. (KTNV) — Nevada received more than $300,000 to purchase pediatric restraint systems and other pediatric medical supplies.

“The EMS Program is excited to be able to provide pediatric restraint devices to ambulance services around the state that otherwise may not be able to purchase such beneficial equipment,” said Bobbie Sullivan, EMS program manager. “Although the probability of pediatric transports on a daily basis tends to be low, the positive impact of having this equipment cannot be understated.”

The money was received through a grant funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration and then purchased by the Nevada EMC for Children State Partnership Grant. The money also goes to support training for hospitals and EMS and fire services.

In March, almost 40 restraint systems were delivered to fire and rescue departments in Northern Nevada and on April 5 another 32 were deployed to rural partners.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services' Emergency Medical Services program staff are delivering the pediatric restraint systems at no cost to emergency medical service agencies across the state.

Officials say properly restraining a child in a vehicle is just as important after an emergency as it is in case of an emergency.

Just like an adult, in an emergency children are transported on a cot and need to be restrained for their own safety. These restraint systems adapt a normal adult-size cot to more safely carry a child, since agencies receiving the restraint systems do not use dedicated pediatric cots. The systems are adjustable, accommodating children from 4 to 110 pounds, include straps of different lengths to accommodate different heights and are ergonomically designed to fit children of all shapes and sizes. Beyond fit and comfort, these systems are made with no Velcro or stitching to reduce surface area that can get infected, and provide emergency personnel with full access to a child’s torso for medical intervention without removing the restraint.

Nathan Orme, Education and Information Officer

The goal of the program is to put child restraint systems in all 215 ambulances regulated by Nevada EMS.

Below is a list of agencies and the number of pediatric restraint systems received:

