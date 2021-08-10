Nevada ranks near bottom of best states to have a baby list

Nevada ranks 46th on list of best states to have a baby, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub took a look at several key measures including cost, health care accessibility and baby friendliness.

Best vs. Worst

Mississippi has the lowest average annual cost for early child care, $4,133, which is 3.8 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at $15,860.

Alaska has the lowest share of childbirths with low birth weight, 6.30 percent, which is two times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 12.31 percent.

The District of Columbia has the most obstetricians and gynecologists (per 100,000 residents), 14, which is seven times more than in Alabama, the fewest at 2.

Massachusetts has the highest parental leave policy score, 160, while 9 states, such as Alabama, Michigan and South Dakota, tie for the lowest at 0.

Mississippi ranked last and Massachusetts took the number one spot.