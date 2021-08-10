Nevada ranks near bottom of best states to have a baby list

Nevada ranks 46th on list of best states to have a baby, according to WalletHub.
WalletHub took a look at several key measures including cost, health care accessibility and baby friendliness.
Best vs. Worst
- Mississippi has the lowest average annual cost for early child care, $4,133, which is 3.8 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at $15,860.
- Alaska has the lowest share of childbirths with low birth weight, 6.30 percent, which is two times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 12.31 percent.
- The District of Columbia has the most obstetricians and gynecologists (per 100,000 residents), 14, which is seven times more than in Alabama, the fewest at 2.
- Massachusetts has the highest parental leave policy score, 160, while 9 states, such as Alabama, Michigan and South Dakota, tie for the lowest at 0.
Mississippi ranked last and Massachusetts took the number one spot.