Nevada PTA asking students, parents to take 2021 State of Education Survey

Nevada PTA has launched their 2021 State of Education Survey and is encouraging parents of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students to share their feedback about their experiences with Nevada’s schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey is also open to pre-k through 12th grade school employees including administration, support staff and educators.

“With the start of the 81st Nevada Legislature, we are asking for feedback to help us share with legislators the true impact of the COVID pandemic on our Nevada families,” said Rebecca Garcia, President of Nevada PTA. “The last twelve months have been some of the hardest for our students, families and educators, and we want to ensure that their voices are heard by lawmakers during this legislative session.”

The Nevada PTA 2021 State of Education Survey will be open until midnight on March 15. Parents and educators can access the survey at: http://bit.ly/NVPTA-2021-Survey.

Nevada PTA is a member of National PTA, the largest volunteer child advocacy organization in the nation. Learn more about Nevada PTA at www.NevadaPTA.org.

