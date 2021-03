LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Immunize Nevada just received $60,000 to serve communities of color during flu season.

The money came from Reach, a national program by the CDC.

Their goal is to reduce racial and ethnic health disparities.

Black and Hispanic communities are more likely to struggle to access health care.

Immunize Nevada also helped give access to food pantries and giveaways for backpacks loaded with necessities and hot meals for the homeless.