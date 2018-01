LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - California is starting the new year on a high note with recreational marijuana legally for sale.

Here in Nevada, industry leaders were pleased with the news.

Ben Sillitoe, the CEO and co-founder of Oasis Cannabis, doesn't believe the change will hurt business with customers visiting from over state lines.

"It's not going to make or break a decision to come to Las Vegas because California now has it," Sillitoe said. "If you want to come to Las Vegas, you want to come to Las Vegas."

California is also a major domino to fall in the constant fight to legitimize the industry.

"All these other states that can't improve their roads, can't improve their schools, are going to start looking at this as a source of revenue," said John Mueller, the CEO of Acres Cannabis.

Sillitoe also says having a regulated market in California should help rid the state of its black market, which may have a similar effect here.

"A lot of the supplies that come for the black market here in town come from California and their unregulated market," he said.

Unfortunately for consumers, don't expect prices to fall due to more competition and supply.

Dispensary owners believe Nevada and California exist in distinct markets with no overlap due to the distance.