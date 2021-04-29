Nevada politicians respond to President Joe Biden's joint session address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's elected officials have responded to President Joe Biden's first speech before a joint session of Congress.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)

“Over the past 100 days, our nation has made tremendous progress, coming together to deliver a historic rescue package that is helping bring American communities back from a devastating year. Back at home, I have seen firsthand how the American Rescue Plan is getting shots in arms, students back in the classroom, and Nevadans back to work, paving the way for a real economic recovery. Our focus must remain on getting past this pandemic, but the work won’t stop there. We need to invest in our workforce and small businesses, we need to make sure Nevadans can get good-paying jobs, and we need to make it easier for Nevada’s working families to get ahead and give their children the support they deserve. I appreciated the President’s focus on empowering American workers and lifting up our students and their families, and I look forward to working together to create a brighter future for Nevada and our nation.”

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

“Tonight, we heard President Biden share with Congress, and the country what we’ve been able to during his first 100 days in office. From providing urgently needed direct payments to the American people to supporting our nation’s workers and small businesses, President Biden and this Democratic-led Congress have been able to make good on our promise of real relief for the American people during this moment of crisis. President Biden also put forth an ambitious plan for strengthening our efforts to beat COVID-19 and reopen the country safely, as well as bold ideas for how we can move our country forward and build America up better than it was even before the pandemic. I look forward to joining with my colleagues in Congress and the Biden Administration as we continue working to deliver for the American people.”

Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1)

“Our country is doing far better now than it was when President Biden took office. Through the American Rescue Plan, we are putting shots in arms, money in pockets, workers in jobs, and children safely back in schools. He could have spent the whole speech bragging about that, but instead, he chose to focus on the future.

“Tonight President Biden demonstrated why he is the statesman our country needs right now. You could feel his empathy toward people who are struggling through no fault of their own – and you could see his resolve when he talked about his plans to help them.

“The American Families Plan would make it easier to get into the middle class and stay in the middle class. In the United States of America, pre-school, quality child care, and paid leave should not be luxuries reserved only for the lucky few. Best of all, we can fully pay for the American Families Act and the American Jobs Act without raising taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year.

“President Biden presented a clear vision for this country and he has the policies and political will to make it a reality. After listening to his speech, I’m feeling even more inspired to get this work done.”

Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-4)

“Tonight, President Biden delivered the unifying message that our nation needed. His first joint address to Congress laid out a bold agenda to create good jobs, strengthen the middle class, and build a better future for every family. In the coming months, I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to pass the American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan and create the progress Nevadans deserve. Nevada is in good hands with Joe Biden in the White House.”

These are the statements received so far, we will update this list as they are received.