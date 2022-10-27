Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a new study by nylas.Com nevada made it - as one of t he top ten best states to go trunk or treating.

The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.

According to the survey about 46% of parents say they will take their kids trunk or treating.

Thursday, October 27, Henderson will host "trunk or treat" at the black mountain recreation center located off Greenway Road.

There will also be a costume contest.

Wristbands are required to go to the event.

They're $5 at the door.