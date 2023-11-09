Nevada officials investigating 'suspicious letters' sent nationwide to election offices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada and federal authorities are investigating suspicious letters addressed to election offices in multiple states.

The investigation is nationwide. The Nevada Secretary of State's Office provided a statement:

“We are aware of the reports of suspicious letters addressed to election offices in multiple states, including Nevada, and we are in communication and coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Service, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Governor," officials said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

There was no further word on what the letters entailed.

KTNV will provide more information as soon as officials release them.