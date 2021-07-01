Nevada minimum wage raises to $8.75 on July 1 under 2019 law

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada’s minimum wage is set to increase by 75 cents on Thursday to $8.75 an hour for employees who get health benefits and $9.75 an hour for those who do not.

The state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature in 2019 passed a law gradually increasing to the state’s minimum wage to $11 for those with health benefits and $12 for those without by 2024.

PREVIOUS: Nevada’s minimum wage, overtime rates increase on July 1

The first increase was last year. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have been pushing to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The federal minimum is $7.25 and has not been raised since 2009.